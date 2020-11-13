Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,161,314 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 727,647 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,601,385 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 367,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,147 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 101,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.59. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,958.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

