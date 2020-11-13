Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $7,473,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $6,335,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND stock opened at $128.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.44 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.39.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.41.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,223,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,094 shares of company stock worth $29,010,128. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.