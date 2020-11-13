Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,712 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,289,000 after buying an additional 1,778,287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,575,000 after purchasing an additional 939,971 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,307,000 after purchasing an additional 733,837 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 721,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,464,000 after purchasing an additional 630,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $62.65 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $65.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.