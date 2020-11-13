Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 14,182 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,182 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.