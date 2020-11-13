Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,761 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

IGV opened at $319.47 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.67.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

