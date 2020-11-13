Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,852 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 76.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $166.95 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

