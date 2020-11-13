Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,030 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 22.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 51,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

