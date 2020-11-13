Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 943 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.05% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PTF stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.26.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.