Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $137,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 164.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,825,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,948,000 after buying an additional 3,000,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,539,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,225,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 586,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 488,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $88.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01.

About Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

