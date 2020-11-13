Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $156,000 Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $249,352.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of USPH opened at $106.70 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $134.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

