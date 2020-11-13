Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $164,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.42.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $177.30 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $187.48. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.34 and a 200-day moving average of $150.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

