Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,021 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Five9 by 2.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Five9 by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Five9 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $112,661.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,385.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total transaction of $112,726.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,018 shares in the company, valued at $16,557,137.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,265 shares of company stock worth $14,312,957. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $145.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.09. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $167.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

