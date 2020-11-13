Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 542,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,116,000 after buying an additional 88,166 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $6,830,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in JD.com by 129.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in JD.com by 25.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 161.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $86.38 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Macquarie raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

