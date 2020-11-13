Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,638 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

XLNX stock opened at $127.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.51. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.