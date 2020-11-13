Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,462,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 67.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in S&P Global by 335.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in S&P Global by 888.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $341.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

