Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD) Trading 25% Higher

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD)’s stock price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 113,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 84,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) Company Profile (CVE:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in California, the United States. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company was formerly known as Red Hut Metals Inc and changed its name to Providence Gold Mines Inc in July 2017.

