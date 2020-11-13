PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stake Reduced by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $55,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,368 shares of company stock valued at $282,071 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.69. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $97.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

