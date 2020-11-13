Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Public Storage by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 30.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $231.81 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. acquired 1,900 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

