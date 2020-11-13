Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. CX Institutional raised its stake in Public Storage by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Public Storage by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $231.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $240.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $33,563.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.30.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

