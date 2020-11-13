Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Quanterix alerts:

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $123,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 2,972 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $121,287.32. Insiders sold 43,476 shares of company stock worth $1,578,579 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 46.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth $46,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.