Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Ramsay Health Care has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

