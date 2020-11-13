Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE PACK opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $750.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 0.77. Ranpak has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

