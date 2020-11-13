Raymond James & Associates Acquires 10,246 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $22,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $194.90 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $208.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Constellation Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

