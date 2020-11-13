Raymond James & Associates Acquires 20,599 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 892,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Discovery were worth $19,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 8.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,294,000 after buying an additional 848,586 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 1.9% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,638,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,776,000 after buying an additional 67,235 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 2.3% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,816,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,318,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 19.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,703,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after buying an additional 278,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after buying an additional 33,856 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Discovery’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

