Raymond James & Associates Acquires 29,154 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.34% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $18,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $681,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,927,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,456,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,460. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $130.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $147.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

