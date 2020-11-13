Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 1,387.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 314,067 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.54% of Black Hills worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Black Hills by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 55,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Black Hills by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.22 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $86,908.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.