Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,344 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.99% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $19,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIF opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

In other Boulder Growth & Income Fund news, major shareholder Mildred B. Horejsi Trust sold 5,543,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $36,366,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

