Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.82% of Acushnet worth $20,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLF stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.81. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

