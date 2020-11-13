Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,704 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Roku were worth $20,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU opened at $230.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.78 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $255.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $45,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,317 shares of company stock valued at $50,758,913. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.75.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

