Raymond James & Associates Buys 26,749 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,749 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.02% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $21,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 86.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $33.17 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

