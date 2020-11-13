Raymond James & Associates Buys 80,021 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,021 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of Hasbro worth $18,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth $62,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 46.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 73.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,026. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $84.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.