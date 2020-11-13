Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.03% of Cubic worth $18,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 38,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Get Cubic alerts:

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $64.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cubic Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $74.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut Cubic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cubic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.