Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,409 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.31% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $19,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 72,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 522.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 52,506 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

