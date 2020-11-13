Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,406 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Masco worth $19,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in Masco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Masco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

