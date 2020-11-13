Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,486 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $18,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $31,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.37.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.