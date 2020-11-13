Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $20,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 24.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 32.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

Shares of SWK opened at $177.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.21 and its 200 day moving average is $149.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $190.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

