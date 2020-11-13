Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397,593 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,432 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $19,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 145.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31.

HDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

