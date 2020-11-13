Raymond James & Associates Has $18.65 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Xylem were worth $18,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Xylem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after buying an additional 281,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Xylem by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,497,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,601,000 after buying an additional 240,978 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,841,000 after buying an additional 354,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 176.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after buying an additional 596,250 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $277,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,796 shares of company stock worth $4,398,786 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

