Raymond James & Associates Has $19.32 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $19,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.15.

CHKP opened at $116.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.96 and a 200 day moving average of $116.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $130.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

