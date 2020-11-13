Raymond James & Associates Has $19.56 Million Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,494 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of Match Group worth $19,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 810.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,399,000 after purchasing an additional 340,279 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth $225,392,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,806,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,872,000 after acquiring an additional 39,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $190,638,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,234. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $131.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.81 and a 200-day moving average of $102.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -198.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $141.80.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

