Raymond James & Associates Has $19.81 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of EPAM Systems worth $19,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $4,438,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 50.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 55.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,233,000 after buying an additional 121,321 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 107.2% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.87.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $1,001,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,513.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total transaction of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $332.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.71 and a 200-day moving average of $282.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $356.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

