Raymond James & Associates Has $19.86 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 205,115 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.26% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $19,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $408,626,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after buying an additional 936,838 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after buying an additional 557,968 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,969,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after buying an additional 210,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $126,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

