Raymond James & Associates Has $20.27 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 165,730 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Western Digital worth $20,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Western Digital by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Western Digital by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 1,338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $39.31 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

