Raymond James & Associates Has $21.77 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,494 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VMware were worth $21,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $772,387,000 after buying an additional 28,593 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of VMware by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $346,270,000 after buying an additional 1,440,981 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,294,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VMware by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $240,710,000 after buying an additional 459,644 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Cross Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.08.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,037 shares of company stock worth $7,050,117. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

