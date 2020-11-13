Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of Guidewire Software worth $18,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 678.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1,507.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 53.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,021 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $107,501.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $307,552.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,819 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $402,102.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,826.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,659 shares of company stock worth $7,430,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.09.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -327.70 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

