Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 304.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $18,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

