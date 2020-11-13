Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,452,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,317 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.45% of Royce Value Trust worth $18,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth $145,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

RVT stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

In other Royce Value Trust news, CEO Christopher D. Clark bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,417 shares in the company, valued at $293,841.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

