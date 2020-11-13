Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.43% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $21,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

FPX stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.01. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $108.17.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

