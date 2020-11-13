Raymond James & Associates Purchases 22,156 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $22,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,842,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,979,000 after acquiring an additional 177,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,236,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,063,000 after acquiring an additional 51,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after acquiring an additional 297,346 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,103,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,803,000 after acquiring an additional 229,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,824,000 after acquiring an additional 312,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC opened at $139.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.34 and a 200 day moving average of $124.13. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.44.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.