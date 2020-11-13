Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,240 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $18,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $114.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $130.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

